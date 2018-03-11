Actor Lee Min-ho to start army basic training

ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Lee Min-ho (MYM Entertainment)

Actor Lee Min-ho on Thursday will start his four-week basic training at Korea Army Training Center in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province.The actor‘s agency MYM Entertainment on Sunday confirmed Lee will be joining basic training. The agency added that there will be no official meeting ahead of his entering the center.After the four-week training, Lee will return to his public service worker duty at the Suseo Social Welfare Center, where he has been serving for 10 months.Lee previously received level 6 in the physical examination, largely due to the injuries he sustained in two car accidents, in 2006 and 2011. He was then ordered to serve at the social welfare center in southern Seoul as his mandatory military duty.By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)