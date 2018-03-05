S. Korea's special delegation to visit NK to broker Pyongyang-Washington dialogue

The 10-member delegation, led by Chung Eui-yong, the chief of the presidential National Security Office, will depart from Seoul Airport in Seongnam, south of Seoul, at 2 p.m. It will use a special direct route across the Yellow Sea to Pyongyang, the officials said.
|(Yonhap)
The delegation includes Suh Hoon, the head of the National Intelligence Service; Chun Hae-sung, vice minister of unification; Yun Kun-young, an official from the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae; and Kim Sang-gyun, a senior NIS official.
During their stay in the North's capital, they are expected to discuss how to set the mood for talks between Washington and Pyongyang, and ways to improve inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation.
The delegation is expected to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. During the meeting, Moon's special envoys plan to deliver his handwritten letter hoping for the improvement in cross-border relations and peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Moon held face-to-face meetings with Kim's younger sister, Yo-jong, during her recent visit to Seoul as part of the North's delegation to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
After their return home on Tuesday afternoon, Chung and Suh will give a briefing on the results of their visit to Moon and fly to Washington to explain the results to US President Donald Trump and other top US officials.(Yonhap)