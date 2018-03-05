S. Korea's special delegation to visit NK to broker Pyongyang-Washington dialogue

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's special envoys will embark on a two-day visit to North Korea on Monday afternoon aimed at brokering dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang, officials here said.The 10-member delegation, led by Chung Eui-yong, the chief of the presidential National Security Office, will depart from Seoul Airport in Seongnam, south of Seoul, at 2 p.m. It will use a special direct route across the Yellow Sea to Pyongyang, the officials said.The delegation includes Suh Hoon, the head of the National Intelligence Service; Chun Hae-sung, vice minister of unification; Yun Kun-young, an official from the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae; and Kim Sang-gyun, a senior NIS official.During their stay in the North's capital, they are expected to discuss how to set the mood for talks between Washington and Pyongyang, and ways to improve inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation.The delegation is expected to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. During the meeting, Moon's special envoys plan to deliver his handwritten letter hoping for the improvement in cross-border relations and peace on the Korean Peninsula.Moon held face-to-face meetings with Kim's younger sister, Yo-jong, during her recent visit to Seoul as part of the North's delegation to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.After their return home on Tuesday afternoon, Chung and Suh will give a briefing on the results of their visit to Moon and fly to Washington to explain the results to US President Donald Trump and other top US officials.(Yonhap)