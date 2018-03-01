Go to Mobile Version

Tarnished ex-defense chief faces new allegations

By Choi He-suk
  • Published : Mar 1, 2018 - 15:23
  • Updated : Mar 1, 2018 - 15:23
Former Minister of National Defense Kim Kwan-jin is embroiled in fresh controversy as it has emerged that he received a large sum of money from a businessman in a transaction involving a US lobbyist firm. Kim is also suspected of meddling in the investigation into the alleged election-interference by the military in 2012. 

Former Minister of National Defense Kim Kwan-jin is surrounded by reporters as he appears for questioning at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors` Office on Tuesday. Yonhap

According to reports, Kim received $80,000 from a Korean-American businessman identified by the surname Kwon, through another Korean-American identified as Jung in March 2009 when he was studying in the US. Jung is said to have been an employee of the US-based government relations firm Livingston Group, whose clients include Lockheed Martin, a major defense supplier to South Korea.

Kim has since told the local media that he did receive some 45 million won ($41,000) from Kwon, and that he repaid him in full five months after he received the money.

At the time Kim did not hold a government or military position, having retired from the Army in 2008. The retired four-star general did not hold an official post until December 2010 when he was appointed as the defense minister.

It is alleged that the transaction first came to light in August 2009. According to reports, South Korea’s Defense Security Command received a report detailing the interaction and later concluded that Kwon had promised to cover all expenses for Kim for the duration of his stay in the US.

By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)

