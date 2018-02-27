Two Koreas hold talks on Winter Paralympics

Hwang Chung-song, a senior official at North Korea’s Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country (left), shakes hands with Lee Joo-tae, director-general in charge of inter-Korean exchanges at the South’s Unification Ministry, at working-level talks for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympics on Tuesday. The meeting was held at the Tongilgak administrative building on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone. (Yonhap)