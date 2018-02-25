[PyeongChang 2018] Temperature to drop below zero at Olympic closing ceremony

The event is slated to take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday at the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza. A slightly overcast sky is forecast, with temperatures of minus 4 to minus 2 degrees Celsius, and felt temperatures of minus 9 to minus 5 C. Wind velocity is expected to be between 2 and 5 meters per second.
|(Yonhap)
The opening ceremony on Feb. 9 saw similar temperatures, but with more wind.
Warm clothes including mittens and hats are recommended for visitors, as well as hot packs to keep warm.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)