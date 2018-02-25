Go to Mobile Version

SPORTS

LATEST NEWS

[PyeongChang 2018] Temperature to drop below zero at Olympic closing ceremony

By Lim Jeong-yeo
  • Published : Feb 25, 2018 - 11:54
  • Updated : Feb 25, 2018 - 11:54
The temperature at the closing ceremony for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games is expected be just as cold as during the opening ceremony 17 days ago.

The event is slated to take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday at the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza. A slightly overcast sky is forecast, with temperatures of minus 4 to minus 2 degrees Celsius, and felt temperatures of minus 9 to minus 5 C. Wind velocity is expected to be between 2 and 5 meters per second. 

(Yonhap)


The opening ceremony on Feb. 9 saw similar temperatures, but with more wind.

Warm clothes including mittens and hats are recommended for visitors, as well as hot packs to keep warm.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114