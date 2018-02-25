[PyeongChang 2018] Temperature to drop below zero at Olympic closing ceremony

SPORTS

The temperature at the closing ceremony for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games is expected be just as cold as during the opening ceremony 17 days ago.The event is slated to take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday at the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza. A slightly overcast sky is forecast, with temperatures of minus 4 to minus 2 degrees Celsius, and felt temperatures of minus 9 to minus 5 C. Wind velocity is expected to be between 2 and 5 meters per second.The opening ceremony on Feb. 9 saw similar temperatures, but with more wind.Warm clothes including mittens and hats are recommended for visitors, as well as hot packs to keep warm.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)