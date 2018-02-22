Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

So Ji-sub to return through ‘Terius Behind Me’

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Feb 22, 2018 - 15:39
  • Updated : Feb 22, 2018 - 15:39
Actor So Ji-sub is to star in a new drama series “Terius Behind Me” (working title).

So is to play the role of a character named Terius. The character is inspired by a widely-known Japanese comic “Candy Candy.” Although the original character is named Terrence in English, he is more referred to as Terius, in Korea. 

So Ji-sub (51K)

The veteran actor’s latest drama was “Oh My Venus” on KBS2 in 2016. He had lately been focusing on his filmography, featuring in various films.

“Terius Behind Me” is set to air early September as a Wednesday-Thursday drama show. Specific details concerning the character or the plot were not revealed.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114