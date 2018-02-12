177 cases of norovirus infection confirmed in PyeongChang

NATIONAL

Organizers of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics said Monday a total of 177 cases of norovirus infections have been confirmed as of Sunday since the outbreak in the Olympic host town last week.



The organizing committee added that 19 new cases were confirmed on Sunday alone. No athletes have been affected by the virus, which is known to cause stomach pain and diarrhea, it said.





(AP)

The newly confirmed patients include three members of civil security staff.The organizers said 68 of those affected have fully recovered and returned to work.The organizing committee earlier said in a statement that a survey of tap water, food staff and food items is under way to trace the route of transmission. (Yonhap)