Netmarble to launch mobile game ‘BTS World’

BUSINESS

(Netmarble)

A mobile simulation game with K-pop phenomenon BTS is to be released in the first half of the year.Korean publisher Netmarble Games introduced “BTS World” in the lineup of new games at the 4th Netmarble Together with Press, held Tuesday.“BTS World” is a mobile game where users can manage and train members of the Korean idol group.Bang Jun-hyeok, chairman of Netmarble’s board of directors, said that musical and visual content of BTS had been made exclusively for the game.More than 10,000 pictures and over 100 videos and tracks recorded by the group will be incorporated into the game.According to Bang, the photos, videos and game tracks will be exclusively revealed through the game.By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)