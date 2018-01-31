‘Naver V Vietnam’ users surge tenfold in 2 years

BUSINESS

A local event by V Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (Photo courtesy of Naver-Yonhap)

Naver’s live broadcasting service ‘V Vietnam’ saw the number of monthly users reach 3.3 million in January, the Korean portal operator said Wednesday.This means that the Vietnamese version of video streaming app ‘V’ has seen a tenfold growth in the number of users who used the service at least once a month since its launch in January 2016.Launched in September 2015, V is a real-time broadcasting service that allows users worldwide to stream videos of K-pop stars or celebrities. Personal videos that stars shoot by themselves are also provided on the platform.An official from the portal giant said that “Vietnam has a large youth population with a high demand for mobile videos,” which is the reason Naver had seen great potential in the Vietnamese market in the first place.According to the official, virtually every popular celebrity in Vietnam uploads videos on V Vietnam, with more than 80 stars active on the platform.By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)