[Trending] #Sunmi #Teddy #Heroine #plagiarism

(Read the article: Sunmi returns with ‘Heroine,’ backstory of ‘Gashina’)
The song’s music video and photos were posted on the singer’s official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts, receiving thousands of likes and shares.
|(1theK)
“My new single ‘Heroine’ was just dropped. Please check this out,” Sunmi wrote on Instagram, along with a shortened version of the music video.
The clip garnered over 643,000 views in eight hours, with fans leaving encouraging comments.
In addition, 1theK, one of the biggest entertainment companies in the country, also shared the music video on its official Twitter account, saying “Beautiful Sunmi looks great (on the music video.) The heroine Sunmi got everything!”
[MV] #SUNMI (#선미) _ Heroine (#주인공)▶https://t.co/ftH7DAKS9E— 1theK(원더케이) (@1theK) 2018년 1월 18일
미모 열일하는 미야 ㅠ_ㅠ 이번에도 주인공 선미가 다 해라!!! pic.twitter.com/kZowZJAToA
However, the song has also sparked controversy: Netizens are saying that it is similar to British singer Cheryl Cole’s “Fight for This Love.” Teddy, the composer of “Heroine,” has also been swept up in the controversy.
As of 3:10 p.m., the terms “Teddy,” “Sunmi Heroine,” “Sunmi Plagiarism” and “Sunmi” ranked first, third, fourth and fifth on Naver’s real-time trending bar.
|(Naver)
Media outlet WikiTree shared the news on its Facebook page with a caption saying “Hmm..,” and the post received over 2,300 likes and was shared over 200 times in about six hours.
Reactions from Facebook users are divided into either “It’s obvious plagiarism” or “I can’t really say the composer copied the song.”
The singer’s agency told News1 on Friday afternoon that the company is looking into the issue, but it has not made an official comment yet.
By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)