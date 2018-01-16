Suzy to release EP ‘Faces of Love’

ENTERTAINMENT

The track list of “Faces of Love” (JYP Entertainment)

Suzy has lately been pursuing acting roles in drama series, but she is ready to shine as a singer once again with her new EP.Her management agency JYP Entertainment released details about Suzy’s new EP “Faces of Love” on Tuesday on its official social media account, including its track list, artworks and a video clip.In black-and-white footage, Suzy explains the themes of the songs, using facial expressions and body movements. The EP features seven tracks including the title track “Holiday.” Suzy wrote lyrics and composed the songs.Her prerelease song “In Love with Someone Else (working title)” will be dropped on Jan. 22, while the full EP is to be released a week later on Jan. 29 through local music applications and websites.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)