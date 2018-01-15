Korea to launch shopping fest for foreigners this week

South Korea will begin a nationwide shopping festival for foreign tourists this week as part of its efforts to boost interest in next month's Winter Olympics, which will be held in the country's alpine resort town of PyeongChang, organizers said Monday.
The Korea Grand Sale 2018 will kick off Thursday for a 42-day run throughout the country, providing foreigners with discounts on a variety of options, ranging from flight tickets to accommodations, tourist sites and restaurants, the Visit Korea Committee said.
|In this undated photo, provided by the Visit Korea Committee, tourists pose on a train promoting the Korea Grand Sale 2018, which will kick off nationwide on Jan. 18, 2018, for a 42-day run. (Yonhap)
Some 52,000 stores belonging to 700 companies will take part in the festival, which will be held in line with the 2018 Winter Olympics. The international sports event is set to take place in PyeongChang, 180 kilometers east of Seoul, and its adjacent cities from Feb. 9-25.
During the festival, South Korea's No. 2 carrier, Asiana Airlines, will provide discounts of up to 60 percent for Korea-bound tickets departing from China, Southeast Asia and Europe, according to the committee.
Lotte Hotel, the hotel chain of South Korean retail giant Lotte, is planning to offer a voucher card worth 40,000 won ($37), redeemable at its duty-free shops, to foreign visitors who book more than two nights on its website, the committee said.
For more information, visit www.koreagrandsale.co.kr/en. (Yonhap)