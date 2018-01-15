Korea to launch shopping fest for foreigners this week

BUSINESS

South Korea will begin a nationwide shopping festival for foreign tourists this week as part of its efforts to boost interest in next month's Winter Olympics, which will be held in the country's alpine resort town of PyeongChang, organizers said Monday.



The Korea Grand Sale 2018 will kick off Thursday for a 42-day run throughout the country, providing foreigners with discounts on a variety of options, ranging from flight tickets to accommodations, tourist sites and restaurants, the Visit Korea Committee said.





In this undated photo, provided by the Visit Korea Committee, tourists pose on a train promoting the Korea Grand Sale 2018, which will kick off nationwide on Jan. 18, 2018, for a 42-day run. (Yonhap)