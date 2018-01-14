N. Korea slams Moon for lauding Trump's role in opening up inter-Korean talks

NATIONAL

North Korean on Sunday slammed South Korea for President Moon Jae-in's recent press conference remark that U.S. President Donald Trump has to be credited for helping open up inter-Korean talks. The North also threatened a withdrawal of its participation in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.



The response came four days after Moon's New Year press conference where the president said the resumption of inter-Korean talks should largely be credited to Trump, indicating the U.S.' hard sanctions may have brought the North to the negotiating table.



"Rash remarks that pour cold water over the reconciliatory phase are dumbfounding and disappointing people," the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a dispatch titled "the South Korean government should not mistake it."



"We will proactively make efforts to improve North-South relations, but will not overlook any foul behavior that pours cold water over them," according to the KCNA report.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivers a New Year's Day message via the North's Korean Central TV Station on Jan. 1, 2018. (Yonhap)

The article by the KCNA, the mouthpiece outlet for the North Korean regime, came while the two Koreas are in the process of arranging North Korea's participation in the Olympics next month following their rare high-level talks held last week."How could (the South) be this rude in the presence of its interlocutor," the report also read.The KCNA also referred to Moon's press conference remark that he can sit down for talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un if some conditions are met."It's nonsense to say recklessly from the first that a meeting is possible only if there's outcome," the report also said, adding that talks should precede any results.The North also indirectly threatened to roll back its decision to join the Olympics, saying that South Korea "should be aware that the train and bus that will take our delegation to the Winter Olympics are still in Pyongyang.""It would be better for the South Korea government to think deeply about what ugly results their impolite behavior would cause," according to the KCNA. (Yonhap)