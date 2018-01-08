Norwegian adoptee dies alone trying to find biological mom

NATIONAL

The dead Korean adoptee Yan`s passport (Yonhap)

Found dead at his studio apartment on Dec. 21, the funeral for Korean-born Norwegian adoptee Yan Sorskog, also known as Chae Sung-woo, can now be held after contact has been made with his adoptive mother.According to Gimhae Jungbu Police Station on Monday, the Norwegian Embassy in Korea has located and informed Yan’s mother of his death, and they are consulting with her in regards to his funeral.The embassy explained the delay in contacting Yan’s parents, saying his father had died and it took some time to get back in touch with his mother after losing track of her.Yan, at 6 years old in 1980, had been adopted to a Norwegian family through Holt Children’s Services.Since his return to Korea in 2013, Yan had searched for his biological parents, visiting Seoul, Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, and other cities. It is believed that Yan suffered from depression and alcoholism, as his continued efforts proved fruitless.Police suspect a complication of hepatocirrhosis and diabetes to be the cause of his death, ruling out the possibility of homicide with the autopsy results.Yan’s body has been lain in state at a hospital in Gimhae. While it has yet to be decided whether to hold his funeral in Korea or Norway, it seems he had expressed his wish to be buried in Korea to friends.Police have offered sincere condolences, saying it is fortunate the Norwegian Embassy could find his mother to discuss his funeral.Police have struggled in vain to identify Yan’s biological parents, with no other information than his date of birth: Jan. 18, 1974.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)