Actress Ko Sung-hee considering role in ‘Suits’

ENTERTAINMENT

(Yonhap)

Rising actress Ko Sung-hee is considering the lead role in the new courtroom drama series “Suits.”“The production staff offered Ko a role in ‘Suits’ and she is favorably considering it,” said Ko’s management agency Saram Entertainment Monday.If Ko agrees to star in the series, she will take the role of Kim Ji-na, an extremely perceptive and intelligent legal assistant. Kim is admired by people at work, but secretly suffers from an inferiority complex.“Suits” is a remake of the popular US drama series of the same name. Jang Dong-gun, Park Hyung-sik and Chae Jung-ahn are set to star in the series, which is scheduled to air in April on KBS2.Ko, an emerging actress, played leading roles in the hit dramas “While You Are Asleep” and “My Beautiful Bride.”By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)