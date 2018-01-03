Go to Mobile Version

Innocean to present smart driving sunglasses at CES

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Jan 3, 2018 - 19:43
  • Updated : Jan 3, 2018 - 19:43
Innocean Worldwide, an advertising arm of Hyundai Motor Group, will unveil a set of smart sunglasses programmed to prevent drowsy driving and help drivers with hearing problems at the Consumer Electronics Show, the company said Wednesday.

The product named “Glatus” has sensors built into the sides of the sunglasses to detect the wearer’s biorhythm. If signs of sleepiness are detected, the sunglasses vibrate to warn the wearer of the dangers of driving while drowsy, the company said.

Another type of the sunglasses automatically controls illumination intensity to ensure clear vision while driving. When a vehicle enters a tunnel, the driver does not need to take off his or her sunglasses, as its lenses brighten and return to a dark shade when leaving the tunnel, it added.

It is the first time for the advertising company to participate in the electronics show in Las Vegas, set to kick off next week, with a product developed by itself.

The company plans to release the product overseas and has completed patent applications for its brand, technology and design.


By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)

