Innocean to present smart driving sunglasses at CES

The product named “Glatus” has sensors built into the sides of the sunglasses to detect the wearer’s biorhythm. If signs of sleepiness are detected, the sunglasses vibrate to warn the wearer of the dangers of driving while drowsy, the company said.
|Glatus by Innocean
Another type of the sunglasses automatically controls illumination intensity to ensure clear vision while driving. When a vehicle enters a tunnel, the driver does not need to take off his or her sunglasses, as its lenses brighten and return to a dark shade when leaving the tunnel, it added.
It is the first time for the advertising company to participate in the electronics show in Las Vegas, set to kick off next week, with a product developed by itself.
The company plans to release the product overseas and has completed patent applications for its brand, technology and design.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)