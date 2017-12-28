BTS’ V named the most handsome face of 2017

ENTERTAINMENT

(Screen captured from YouTube)

(Screen captured from YouTube)

Another record was added to BTS’ collection as its member V was named the most handsome face of 2017.The Independent Critics led by TC Candler unveiled its annual lists of the 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2017 and the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2017 on Thursday.On this year’s list, the K-pop superstar cruised to the top from last year’s No. 60. His bandmate Jungkook took the No. 13 spot while Jimin reached No. 64.The list was filled with many of other K-pop stars including Taeyang of Big Bang (No. 19), Sehun of EXO (No. 9), Kai of EXO (No. 38), Jackson of GOT7 (No. 35), Mark of GOT7 (No. 70), Mingyu of Seventeen (No. 49), Wonwoo of Seventeen (No. 72) and Siwon of Super Junior (No. 40).Jonghyun of SHINee, whose tragic death sent shock waves throughout the whole K-pop scene recently, also secured his spot at No. 27.Also included on the list were some of the Korean actors such as Nam Joo-hyuk (No. 23) and Lee Min-ho (No. 84).Many Hallyu stars also appeared on the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2017 including Tzuyu of Twice who secured the No. 3 spot, following Liza Soberano (No. 1) and Thylane Blondeau (No. 2).Her bandmate Sana was on No. 21 on the list while Lisa and Jennie were on No. 15 and No. 18 respectively. Former I.O.I member Joo Kyul-kyung, who is currently a member of another girl group Pristin, was on No. 99.Also included on the list were Nana of After School (No. 5), Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation (No. 40), Irene of Red Velvet (No. 55), Suzy formerly of MissA (No. 51) and Jessica formerly of Girls’ Generation (No. 69).Actresses Lee Sung-kyung nabbed the No. 32 spot while Go Ara and Park Shin-hye were No. 62 and No. 88 respectively.By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)