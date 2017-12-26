Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

LG upgrades V30 OS to Android 8.0 Oreo

By Won Ho-jung
  • Published : Dec 26, 2017 - 16:34
  • Updated : Dec 26, 2017 - 16:34
LG Electronics said Tuesday that it is updating the operating system on its premium smartphone V30 to the Android 8.0 Oreo system, becoming the first Korean manufacturer to upgrade to Oreo.

Since Nov. 27, LG has been running a LG OS Preview program allowing V30 users to try the Oreo OS on their devices and provide feedback on how existing apps could be optimized for the new system.

LG V30 upgrades to Android 8.0 Oreo (LG Electronics)

The latest OS from Android includes features that boost speed and extend battery life, as well as a picture-in-picture function that allows users to keep playing a video while opening up a second app.

LG V30 users can upgrade software wirelessly on their devices, or by connecting to a PC and using the LG Bridge program. 

By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114