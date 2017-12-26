LG upgrades V30 OS to Android 8.0 Oreo

Since Nov. 27, LG has been running a LG OS Preview program allowing V30 users to try the Oreo OS on their devices and provide feedback on how existing apps could be optimized for the new system.
|LG V30 upgrades to Android 8.0 Oreo (LG Electronics)
The latest OS from Android includes features that boost speed and extend battery life, as well as a picture-in-picture function that allows users to keep playing a video while opening up a second app.
LG V30 users can upgrade software wirelessly on their devices, or by connecting to a PC and using the LG Bridge program.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)