More teenagers interested in entrepreneurship: research

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

An unprecedented number of youths are interested in starting their own businesses, research by the Korea Research Institute for Vocational Education and Training revealed Monday.The institute conducted the research between June and July this year. It targeted students, their parents and staff at 1,200 elementary, middle and high schools. More than 51,000 were asked about students’ preferred vocations.The research showed teaching as the most preferred vocation. At high schools, positions in the field of science, such as mechanical engineers and programmers, were popular. Roughly half the number of middle and high school students were interested in starting their own businesses.According to the research, when they were exposed to media success stories of startups, 47 percent of middle school students and 48 percent of high school students were motivated to start their own companies.The students were mainly influenced by the media and their parents.Among conventional vocations, teaching has been the most coveted by Korean elementary, middle and high school students every year since 2007.The students also wanted to become athletes, doctors and chefs, among other occupations.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heralcorp.com)