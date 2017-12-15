Samsung to start sales of limited Galaxy Note 8 case

Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday it will start sales of a smartphone case exclusively designed for the flagship Galaxy Note 8 next week in South Korea.
Samsung said if users place the Galaxy Note 8 inside the case, a special theme will automatically be applied to the smartphone, displaying a unique skin in the background.
The case is jointly produced by 99AVANT, a local design firm.
|(Yonhap)
The South Korean company said only 99 units of the case will be available for sale, which kicks off Tuesday through its website.
Each case will come with a different number from one to 99.
The price tag on the special package, which covers the case and the black-colored 256-gigabyte Galaxy Note 8, stands at 1.99 million won. The smartphone was earlier released in the country for 1.25 million won. (Yonhap)