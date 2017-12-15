Samsung to start sales of limited Galaxy Note 8 case

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday it will start sales of a smartphone case exclusively designed for the flagship Galaxy Note 8 next week in South Korea.



Samsung said if users place the Galaxy Note 8 inside the case, a special theme will automatically be applied to the smartphone, displaying a unique skin in the background.



The case is jointly produced by 99AVANT, a local design firm.





(Yonhap)

The South Korean company said only 99 units of the case will be available for sale, which kicks off Tuesday through its website.Each case will come with a different number from one to 99.The price tag on the special package, which covers the case and the black-colored 256-gigabyte Galaxy Note 8, stands at 1.99 million won. The smartphone was earlier released in the country for 1.25 million won. (Yonhap)