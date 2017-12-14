Lotte Liquor creates export-only Sunhari Strawberry

Sunhari Strawberry is the latest in the company‘s Chum Churum Sunhari line, which adds fruit flavoring to soju.
|Sunhari Strawberry from Lotte Liquor (Lotte Liquor)
According to Lotte Liquor, the 12 percent ABV Sunhari line has been popular among consumers abroad who have trouble drinking straight soju. Exports of Sunhari have quadrupled since the first shipment abroad in 2015.
Sunhari Strawberry was developed after running taste focus groups in ten countries in Southeast Asia and Oceania starting in June.
The first supply of 100,000 bottles have already been sold to buyers in twelve countries including Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. The product will hit the shelves in January.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)