NCSoft’s ‘Lineage M’ arrives in Taiwan

“Lineage M” is now available for download in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau through the Google Play app store and Apple’s App Store, according to NCSoft.
Developed by NCSoft, “Lineage M” is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game for mobile devices. It aims to recreate the original PC game’s gameplay and elements in a mobile setting as closely as possible.
Prior to the official launch, “Lineage M” had garnered 540,000 preregistrations in Taiwan on the first day that NCSoft began receiving them, according to the company.
Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao are the first overseas markets where “Lineage M” has been launched. NCSoft initially launched the mobile game in only Korea in June this year.
NCSoft is looking to bring “Lineage M” to other markets where the original PC game is familiar to users, which would include Japan and China. However, the game maker has yet to decide on where and when the mobile game will be launched as of now, a company spokesperson said.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)