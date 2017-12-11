Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

NCSoft’s ‘Lineage M’ arrives in Taiwan

By Sohn Ji-young
  • Published : Dec 11, 2017 - 14:18
  • Updated : Dec 11, 2017 - 19:14
South Korean game company NCSoft said Monday that it had launched “Lineage M,” a mobile remake of its megahit online role-playing game “Lineage,” in Taiwan via its local publishing partner Gamania Digital Entertainment Co.

“Lineage M” is now available for download in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau through the Google Play app store and Apple’s App Store, according to NCSoft.

Developed by NCSoft, “Lineage M” is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game for mobile devices. It aims to recreate the original PC game’s gameplay and elements in a mobile setting as closely as possible.


Prior to the official launch, “Lineage M” had garnered 540,000 preregistrations in Taiwan on the first day that NCSoft began receiving them, according to the company.

Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao are the first overseas markets where “Lineage M” has been launched. NCSoft initially launched the mobile game in only Korea in June this year.

NCSoft is looking to bring “Lineage M” to other markets where the original PC game is familiar to users, which would include Japan and China. However, the game maker has yet to decide on where and when the mobile game will be launched as of now, a company spokesperson said.

By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114