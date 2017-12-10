[Photo News] ‘Battlegrounds’ named ‘Best Multiplayer Game’ in US

BEST MULTIPLAYER GAME -- "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," the hit survivor shooter game developed by PUBG, a subsidiary of Korea's Bluehole Studio, was named Best Multiplayer Game at The Game Awards held in Los Angeles last week. As of early December, "Battlegrounds" had sold more than 24 million copies via online game platform Steam and achieved more than 3.04 million concurrent players, breaking Steam records, according to Bluehole Studio. Pictured are PUBG's CEO Kim Chang-han (left) and Creative Director Brendan Greene during the awards ceremony in LA. (Bluehole Studio)