Moon calls for ‘overwhelming’ military capability against North Korea

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in urged the military to secure “overwhelming” capability to fend off North Korea’s growing military threat on Friday as South Korea’s Defense Ministry warned against another strategic provocations following its latest missile launch.



The president also called for an “early and swift” transfer of wartime operational control from the United States to South Korea, suggesting the military should secure capability to lead combined operations in the event of contingency on the Korean Peninsula.



“Based on a robust South Korea-US alliance, we have to work swiftly to meet the condition for wartime operational control,” said the president during a lunch meeting with some 150 military commanders at the presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul.



“Given that North Korea’s missile and nuclear threat has been accelerating at a faster pace than before, the military’s role is more important than ever. You are our last line of defense against North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile threats,” he added.





President Moon Jae-in leads a salute to the South Korean national flag before a lunch with the country’s top military commanding officers at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Friday. Yonhap