LG to release premium Signature smartphone

The LG Signature Edition phone is the first smartphone in the LG Signature Edition line, which has released home electronics in the past. Just 300 phones will be available for sale, only in Korea.
|The LG Signature Edition smartphone (LG)
The smartphone boasts 6 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of internal memory, and comes with Bang & Olufsen wired earphones as well as the company‘s H5 bluetooth earphones. It will run the latest Android 8.0 Oreo system and be fitted with a 6-inch OLED FullVision screen.
The phone is equipped with a 16-megapixel smartphone camera and uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform.
Available in black and white, the 189-gram phone has a premium zirconium ceramic back cover.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)