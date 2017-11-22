Why CL decided to star in ‘Livin’ the Double Life’

“The reason I went to the US and the reason I agreed to shoot this show is because I wanted to give hope to young aspiring singers,” CL said at a press conference for the show in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul on Wednesday. “I wanted to show them that I could do it.
“It could also help other singers who want to foray to the US. I went there three years ago, alone, so my experience could serve as a sort of manual,” she added.
In a teaser for the show, CL is seen shedding tears over the breakup of K-pop group 2NE1, of which she was a member until January.
|CL attends a press conference for new reality show “Livin’ the Double Life” in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul on Wednesday. (CJ E&M)
“I don’t cry often,” said CL. “I didn’t even realize how much the experience had affected me until recently.”
The singer has spent the larger part of the past three years in Los Angeles, releasing songs such as “Lifted” (2016) and solidifying her status as a global fashion icon.
The show, helmed by television producer Jeon Sung-ho, aims to delve into the dual lives of musicians and the often extreme highs and lows they experience on and off the stage, he said.
“When I first met with CL, she was both who I expected her to be and completely different,” said Jeon. “She was confident and she shone ... but she also had the image of a furry white bunny. She is someone you want to root for. I wanted to get to know her better and decided to build the show around her.”
|CL and Oh Hyuk attend a press conference for new reality show “Livin’ the Double Life” in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul on Wednesday. (CJ E&M)
Through CL’s recommendations, fellow K-pop singer Taeyang from Big Bang and rock singer Oh Hyuk, the frontman of hyukoh -- both YG Entertainment labelmates -- were added to the cast.
The producer stated the show was “not YG-centric” and they were open to featuring other singers in the future. “We wanted a cast that could get along, which is why the singers are from the same label. But the agency was not important at all when devising the show.
“I felt that these three people possessed an explosive energy onstage and a positive energy offstage,” he said on his reason for casting them.
“Livin’ the Double Life” will be both similar to other shows that spotlight celebrities’ everyday lives, such as MBC’s “I Live Alone,” and different, the producer explained.
|Producer Jeon Sung-ho speaks at a press conference for new reality show “Livin’ the Double Life” in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul on Wednesday. (CJ E&M)
“Unlike in other shows, the music side is prominent. You’ll be able to see how these very successful musicians do their jobs and how much work goes into their songs.”
The extensive process behind creating a song and planning a performance will be detailed, producer Jeon said. “It’s like watching the feet of a swan underwater.”
After previewing the first episode, the singers were pleasantly surprised by their portrayals, he said. “Singers can’t help but have different identities. They even have two names -- CL and Lee Chae-rin, Taeyang and Dong Young-bae,” he said, referring to the stars’ stage names and real names, respectively.
“Livin’ the Double Life” will feature comedians Jung Hyung-don, Yoo Se-yoon and rapper Defconn as hosts.
The show begins airing Thursday at 11 p.m. on tvN.
By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)