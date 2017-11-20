Prosecution close in on pro-Park conservative heavyweight in NIS scandal

NATIONAL

Investigators remove records from Rep. Choi Kyung-hwan`s office at the National Assembly on Monday. Yonhap

The prosecution on Monday raided the office and home of Rep. Choi Kyung-hwan in connection with the National Intelligence Service’s alleged misuse of its covert operations budget.Choi, a four-term lawmaker of the conservative main opposition Liberty Korea Party, is suspected of having received 100 million won ($91,000) from the NIS in 2014. He was at that time the vice prime minister and finance minister for the conservative Park Geun-hye administration.The investigators also plan to summon Choi, who strongly denies the allegations, for questioning in the near future.According to the prosecutors’ office, investigators raided Choi’s home and his office at the National Assembly at about 9:30 a.m., and collected evidence including documents and computer hardware.Choi came under suspicion in the prosecution’s probe into allegations that the NIS delivered large sums of money to Cheong Wa Dae officials during former President Park’s term.Park was expelled from power in March following a massive corruption scandal. Several of Park‘s former aides are also under investigation for receiving the unmonitored NIS funds.Choi is still considered a key pro-Park figure within the Liberty Korea Party.According to reports, the investigators have testimony and NIS accounting records supporting allegations against Choi.Evidence against Choi include a written testimony from former NIS chief Lee Byung-kee, in which he said that he approved the 100 million won to be given to Choi. Lee, who was arrested last week, also stated that Choi was given the money to recruit to resist opposition parties’ push to reduce the NIS budget.Along with Lee, former NIS chief Nam Jae-joon was also arrested Thursday in connection to the case. Lee Byung-ho, another former NIS chief, has also been implicated in the case, but his arrest warrant was rejected.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)