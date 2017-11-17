Uzbek president to make state visit to Korea

NATIONAL

The president of Uzbekistan will come to South Korea this month on a state visit that will include a bilateral summit with his South Korean counterpart, Seoul's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.



Shavkat Mirziyoyev will arrive here on Wednesday for a four-day trip.



Mirziyoyev and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold a bilateral summit on Thursday, followed by a state dinner at Cheong Wa Dae, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Park Soo-hyun





Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev (AP)

"The upcoming state visit will mark the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between the two countries, and it will mark President Mirziyoyev's first trip to South Korea," he told a press briefing.Mirziyoyev will also be the second foreign head of state to make a state visit to South Korea since the new South Korean president took office in May. The first was US President Donald Trump, who was here on a two-day visit from last Tuesday.During his trip, the Uzbek president is also scheduled to deliver a speech at the country's parliament, according to the Cheong Wa Dae spokesman."The upcoming visit and talks between the two heads of state are expected to help enhance the country's practical cooperation with Uzbekistan, our key friendly nation in the region," he said. (Yonhap)