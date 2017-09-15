KT begins installing 5G network in PyeongChang

KT signed an agreement with Korea Expressway Corp. on the establishment of the 5G network on major roads and facilities in PyeongChang, which will enable visitors to enjoy seamless telecom services on the road.
|Officials of KT and Korea Expressway Corporation pose after signing a memorandum of understanding on installment of 5G network equipment in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, on Friday. (KT)
KT will start installing the 5G equipment at Daegwallyeong Tunnels, which consists of six tunnels along Expressway 50 in Korea, with a goal to provide 5G services for drivers from February.
The mobile carrier, an official sponsor of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, aims to introduce the 5G telecom services with the opening of the international sports event. It will be the first 5G-based Olympics.
The company has been conducting field tests at major Olympic venues since last year.
“Based on the agreement with the KEC, KT will be able to provide more visitors with chances to experience 5G services ahead of their commercialization,” said Kim Young-in, senior vice president of the company’s network division.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
