2017 MAMA to be held in 3 countries

The music awards will kick off in Hoa Binh Theater, Vietnam on Nov. 25, then head to Yokohama Arena, Japan on Nov. 29, before winding up in Hong Kong with two events, at W Hotel Hong Kong on Nov. 30 and at AsiaWorld-Expo on Dec. 1.
|(CJ E&M)
MAMA started as a local music event under the name “Mnet Km Music Festival.” The awards show took on its current name in 2009 and has been held overseas since 2010, marking itself as one of the world’s biggest K-pop events.
|The audience cheers at the 2016 MAMA held at Asia-World Expo Arena in Hong Kong on Dec. 2, 2016 (CJ E&M)