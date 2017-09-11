Go to Mobile Version

2017 MAMA to be held in 3 countries

By Kim So-yeon
  • Published : Sept 11, 2017 - 13:50
  • Updated : Sept 11, 2017 - 13:50
Mnet Asian Music Awards, an annual K-pop award ceremony, will hold “MAMA Week” in three countries this year, its organizer CJ E&M said Monday.

The music awards will kick off in Hoa Binh Theater, Vietnam on Nov. 25, then head to Yokohama Arena, Japan on Nov. 29, before winding up in Hong Kong with two events, at W Hotel Hong Kong on Nov. 30 and at AsiaWorld-Expo on Dec. 1. 

(CJ E&M)
“Expanding MAMA, which has been a one-day event in an Asian country, as a week-long event in Vietnam, Japan and Hong Kong shows (our) determination to increase exchanges between different Asian music markets,” CJ E&M said.

MAMA started as a local music event under the name “Mnet Km Music Festival.” The awards show took on its current name in 2009 and has been held overseas since 2010, marking itself as one of the world’s biggest K-pop events.

The audience cheers at the 2016 MAMA held at Asia-World Expo Arena in Hong Kong on Dec. 2, 2016 (CJ E&M)
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)

