The Chainsmokers collaborates with BTS for ‘Love Yourself’

The track “Best of Me,” is an electronic dance music track featuring the Chainsmokers’ expressive harmonies. Rap Monster, Suga and J-Hope of BTS and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers collaborated on the track.
|(BTS' Twitter)
Before the awards ceremony, the duo proposed a meeting and invited the K-pop group to its rehearsal. “Love these dudes! See you guys this summer,” The Chainsmokers wrote sharing their group photos on Twitter.
“Love Yourself Seung Her” is set for release on Sept. 18.
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)