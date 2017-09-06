April to release album on Sept. 20

ENTERTAINMENT

A teaser image for April’s “Eternity” (DSP Media)

K-pop group April will release the album “Eternity” on Sept. 20, its agency said Wednesday.DSP Media revealed a teaser image for the six-piece group, which featured a drawing of a diamond as a symbol of something that lasts forever.The agency said that the album represents the hope that the group’s music will remain in people’s memories forever.It marks the band’s first release since the single “Mayday” in May.The group, which debuted in 2015 with the EP “Dreaming,” consists of Chaekyung, Chaewon, Naeun, Yena, Rachel and Jinsol. It won the best new female artist award at the 2016 Korean Entertainment Art Awards and was nominated for the Bonsang award at the Seoul Music Awards in 2015.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)