Doosan Group taps collaborative robot market

Heavy machinery and power equipment conglomerate Doosan Group said Wednesday that it is planning to enter the so-called collaborative robot market soon with a plan to start selling such robots next year.



Doosan set up a robot-developing unit in 2015, which recently showcased four collaborative robot models.



(Yonhap)

Rather than replacing human laborers, collaborative robots are commonly used to help people with their work.The company said it plans to produce such collaborative robots this year and start to sell them from 2018 onwards.The global industrial robot market is estimated at 22.93 trillion won in 2022, sharply up from last year's 14.64 trillion won. The market for collaborative robots is estimated to reach 6.57 trillion won in 2022, according to Doosan. (Yonhap)