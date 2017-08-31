EXO listed in Guinness World Records

The K-pop sensation won the album of the year award at the annual awards ceremony in 2016 for its third full-length album “EX’ACT.” It won awards from 2013 to 2015 with the albums “XOXO” (2013), “Overdose” (2014) and “EXODUS” (2015). In 2014, the group also won the artist of the year award.
|EXO poses at the 2016 Mnet Asian Music Awards held on Dec. 2, 2016. (Mnet)
In 2007 and 2008, the Mnet awards ceremony was called the Mnet-KMTV Music Festival.
EXO is set to release “The War: The Power of Music,” the repackaged edition of its fourth studio album “The War” released in July.
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)