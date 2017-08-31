EXO listed in Guinness World Records

ENTERTAINMENT

EXO poses at the 2016 Mnet Asian Music Awards held on Dec. 2, 2016. (Mnet)

EXO has been listed in the 2018 edition of the book of Guinness World Records for winning the most grand prizes, or Daesang, at the Mnet Asia Music Awards.The K-pop sensation won the album of the year award at the annual awards ceremony in 2016 for its third full-length album “EX’ACT.” It won awards from 2013 to 2015 with the albums “XOXO” (2013), “Overdose” (2014) and “EXODUS” (2015). In 2014, the group also won the artist of the year award.Another K-pop group that has won many Mnet awards is Big Bang, which was named artist of the year in 2008, 2012 and 2015. It earned song of the year awards in 2007 for “Lie” and in 2015 for “Bang Bang Bang.”In 2007 and 2008, the Mnet awards ceremony was called the Mnet-KMTV Music Festival.EXO is set to release “The War: The Power of Music,” the repackaged edition of its fourth studio album “The War” released in July.By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)