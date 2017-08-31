Alleged Samsung Galaxy S7 explosion causes severe burns

BUSINESS

A Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphone, a model previously offered in exchange for the recalled Galaxy Note 7, caught fire while charging, a Korean phone owner claims.The 20-year-old user said Wednesday that her Galaxy S7 smartphone she had left charging in the room caught fire at around 3 a.m. on Aug. 14.Sparks from the fire burned the floor and furniture in her bedroom, as well as her hands, resulting in severe blisters.The user clarified she has been using Samsung’s official charger and the phone hadn’t had any malfunctions since July last year when she began using it.On the day her phone caught fire, she turned it into Samsung’s service center.After the service center returned the phone to her in two days, she submitted it to Korean Agency for Technology and Standards for further inspection.An official from Samsung Electronics said, “A case like this hasn’t been reported on Galaxy S7 devices so far. We are waiting on the inspection results from KATS.”A KATS official said the inspection is expected to take some time, as the previous probe into the Galaxy Note 7 took nearly six months.(mjk625@heraldcorp.com)