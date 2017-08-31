Twice's 'Signal' music video tops 100 mln YouTube views

ENTERTAINMENT

K-pop group Twice's music video for "Signal" surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, its agency said Thursday.



Released on May 15, the video reached the milestone late Wednesday, becoming the fifth video by the band to reach the milestone, according to JYP Entertainment.





(JYP Entertainment)

Twice has stormed the K-pop scene since its debut in October 2015. Starting with its debut track "OOH-AHH" and up until "Signal," all of its five lead tracks have nabbed the top spots on major music streaming charts and TV music chart shows.Videos for "Cheer Up" and "TT" have so far accumulated over 200 million views on the global video streaming service.The nine-member act, comprised of Korean, Japanese and Taiwanese members, released its Japanese debut album in late June.The record sold more than 250,000 copies in less than two months and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan. (Yonhap)