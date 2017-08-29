Go to Mobile Version

NK leader's wife gives birth to third child in February: NIS

By Yonhap
  • Published : Aug 29, 2017 - 09:25
  • Updated : Aug 29, 2017 - 09:25
The wife of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to have given birth to her third child early this year, Seoul's spy agency has said.

During a briefing to the parliament's intelligence committee Monday, the National Intelligence Service said that Ri Sol-ju apparently delivered the baby in February. The baby's gender and name were not confirmed.

This photo, released by the North`s Korean Central Television on March 3, 2017, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju meeting students of the Red Flag Mangyongdae Revolutionary School in Pyongyang. (Yonhap)

Rumors about her pregnancy persisted last year as she was removed from the public eye for some nine months.

Ri's first and second children were believed to have been born in 2010 and 2013, respectively. Kim and Ri tied the knot in 2009.

Retired US basketball player Dennis Rodman, who visited Pyongyang in 2013, identified Kim's second child as a girl, named Ju-ae. But there is no information about Kim's first and third children. (Yonhap)



