Samsung unveils Galaxy Note 8 with smarter S Pen

Samsung Electronics launched its much-awaited flagship smartphone Galaxy Note 8, the first Note model after its predecessor Note 7 fiasco last year.
The Korean tech giant debuted its 6.3-inch Note 8 with smarter S Pen stylus, a bigger infinity display and a bolstered camera on Wednesday (local time) in New York.
“From the infinity display to the enhanced S Pen and a powerful dual camera, the Galaxy Note8 lets people do things they never thought were possible," Koh Dong-jin, president of Samsung's mobile communications business, said at the launch of the Note 8 in New York.
|Koh Dong-jin, president of Samsung's mobile communications business
Samsung said its Note 8’s enhanced S Pen stylus unlocks new ways to write, draw, and interact with the phone and communicate with friends with a finer tip and improved pressure sensitivity 3. Users can also handwrite a message, add special effects and share it as an animated GIF4 on several popular messaging and social apps.
The Galaxy Note8 has the biggest screen ever on a Note device, yet its narrow body makes it comfortable to hold in one hand. The 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED infinity display lets you see more and scroll less.
The Always on Display allows Galaxy users to stay on top of their notifications without unlocking their phone, the firm said. Screen off memo allows users to take up to one-hundred pages of notes as soon as they remove the S Pen, pin notes to the Always on Display and make edits directly from the Always on Display.
For more advanced photo-taking, both rear cameras in dual capture mode, take two pictures simultaneously and allow you to save both images; one close-up shot from the telephoto lens and one wide-angle shot that shows the entire background.
The Note 8 will be available in stores starting Sept. 15 in 40 nations, including Korea, the US and the UK.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)