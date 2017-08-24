Samsung unveils Galaxy Note 8 with smarter S Pen

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics launched its much-awaited flagship smartphone Galaxy Note 8, the first Note model after its predecessor Note 7 fiasco last year.



The Korean tech giant debuted its 6.3-inch Note 8 with smarter S Pen stylus, a bigger infinity display and a bolstered camera on Wednesday (local time) in New York.



“From the infinity display to the enhanced S Pen and a powerful dual camera, the Galaxy Note8 lets people do things they never thought were possible," Koh Dong-jin, president of Samsung's mobile communications business, said at the launch of the Note 8 in New York.





Koh Dong-jin, president of Samsung's mobile communications business