SKT, Starbucks partner for AI-based coffee order service

BUSINESS

A model demonstrates how to order a drink with the artificial intelligence speaker Nugu at a Starbucks shop in Seoul. (SK Telecom)

South Korean mobile carrier SK Telecom said Tuesday it is partnering with Starbucks to launch a voice-activated coffee order service using the company's artificial intelligence speaker Nugu.Under an agreement, SKT plans to connect Nugu with Starbuck's Siren order service on its application, allowing consumers to order drinks through voice commands.The two are working together to launch the service by the end of the year.SKT recently introduced a portable edition of the AI speaker, which is about the size of a mug, with an aim to expand use of the device outdoors.Once the service is launched, a Nugu user will be able to order a Starbucks drink at a shop of his or her choice by speaking to the device. The user will just need to go to the shop to pick up the drink.SKT also plans to link the Nugu device program to its navigation platform T Map in order to enable drivers to order drinks at drive-through Starbucks shops by making verbal orders behind the wheel.