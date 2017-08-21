Activists call for end to factory farming amid egg scandal

NATIONAL

Animal rights groups on Monday called for measures to reform the livestock industry, saying that factory farming is behind the egg contamination scandal.



The pesticide-tainted egg crisis is only a prelude to bigger threats to the food safety and public health unless the practice of cramming chickens into battery cages to maximize profits is stopped, they said.



“It is a consequence of industrialized livestock production and it poses a threat to our food security,” said Jeon Jin-kyung, executive director at Korea Animal Rights Advocates, during a press briefing.

President Moon Jae-in promised to overhaul the industrial livestock production, but the question is how he will specifically do so,” she said, criticizing the past governments’ lukewarm efforts to tackle the “fundamental” problem.





Animal rights activists hold a press conference, calling for fundamental reforms of the industrial livestock industry in front of Blue House, central Seoul, Monday. (Ock Hyun-ju/The Korea Herald)