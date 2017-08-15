‘Georgia seeks peaceful resolution of occupied territories’

But unlike here, where the off-limit zone has remained fixed over the last seven decades, Georgia’s territorial sovereignty encompassing what they see as occupied regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia is increasingly encroached upon and threatened by razor and barbed wire fences erected by Russian soldiers.
According to Georgian Ambassador to Korea Otar Berdzenishvili, the situation in the two breakaway provinces bordering Russia is deteriorating every day, as Russian troops stealthily expand the abrasive demarcations into Georgia, part of a decadeslong policy to annex them into its sphere of influence.
|Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (right) shakes hands with a local resident in the village of Akhali-Khurvaleti bordering the Georgian breakaway region of South Ossetia on July 19, 2017. (AFP PHOTO/Georgia’s Presidential Press Service)
|A map of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, considered occupied territories by Georgia and independent republics by Russia (Wikipedia)
“The situation is spiraling out of control and very alarming, which is why we are trying to bring this issue in front of the international community’s attention,” the envoy told The Korea Herald at the embassy in Seoul on Aug. 7, on the ninth anniversary of the start of the Russo-Georgian War of 2008, which led to the current circumstances.
“The Russians just come in on any given day, in broad daylight, start building barbed and razor wires around what had been Georgia’s lands for centuries, and call them borders. As a result, many people’s homes and farmlands are divided and numerous families remain separated.”
Georgia is doing its utmost to resolve the conflict peacefully and urge Russia to fulfill the six-point cease-fire agreement of Aug. 12, 2008, signed between the two countries and mediated by the European Union, the ambassador added.
The accord consists of no resource to using force; ceasing hostilities; allowing free access to humanitarian aid and a dignified return of refugees; withdrawing Georgian military forces to their bases of encampment; withdrawing Russian forces to lines prior to the start of hostilities; and starting international discussions on the modalities of lasting security in Abkhazia and South Ossetia in line with decisions of the United Nations and Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
|Georgian Ambassador to Korea Otar Berdzenishvili (Joel Lee/The Korea Herald)
“The Russian Federation is not complying with, nor fulfilling, its obligations as part of the agreement. It is flagrantly violating international norms, principles and laws of human rights on the ground,” according to the envoy, former ambassador at large at the Foreign Ministry, ambassador to Brazil and deputy minister of defense.
“Moscow started the Russification process in both provinces, asking ethnic Georgians living in Abkhazia to give up their last names and adopt Abkhazian names, while giving them Russian passports. In South Ossetia, Moscow has banned the teaching of the Georgian language in schools. This is ethnic cleansing in the 21st century.”
In addition, Moscow has begun the process of absorbing the two regions into its military, political, economic and social system through “integration treaties” and follow-up “agreements” signed with Abkhazian and South Ossetian authorities, simultaneously intensifying military buildups there, he said.
The war took place from Aug. 7 to 12, 2008, between Georgia and Russia and Moscow-backed self-proclaimed republics of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, following Moscow’s recognition of the two regions as independent countries. The narratives of both parties differ diametrically, with Tbilisi maintaining that the event was an invasion by Moscow to prevent Georgia from joining the European Union and North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and Moscow alleging that it was an intervention to set Abkhazia and South Ossetia free from Georgia.
|Two women weep at the grave of a fallen soldier during a wreath laying ceremony at a cemetery in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Aug. 8. An official ceremony was held here on the occasion of the ninth anniversary of the Russo-Georgian War in August 2008. (EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE)
While the two provinces have declared independence from Georgia -- sovereignties recognized by only Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Nauru around the world -- Tbilisi sees them as one-fifth of its territory under occupation. Nearly every other country regards them as part of Georgia.
The fighting destroyed several towns, a Black Sea port and military airfields in the two territories. Countless homes, schools, churches, cemeteries, bridges and other infrastructures were wiped out. Several hundred people were killed, and nearly 200,000 civilians were driven out of their homelands and became internally displaced persons. The physical obliteration was meant to efface Georgia’s identity, Berdzenishvili argued, in an attempt to shatter their dream of returning.
Currently there are thousands of Russian troops in the two regions, with long-range missiles and anti-air artilleries apparently aimed at Turkey and Iran, part of Moscow’s geostrategic installations to control the South Caucasus and beyond.
“The war didn’t start in 2008. The seeds of unrest were sown long before that,” alleged the diplomat, adding Moscow fanned the two regions’ separatist movements since the early 1990s by supplying them with arms and granting Russian passports.
“It’s an imperialistic, ‘sphere-of-influence’ tactic by Russia, which wants to punish neighbors that don’t toe its line. Because we also have been one of the most successful post-Soviet countries that developed politically and economically, we have been targeted as a stern warning to the rest of former Soviet Republics. Russia wanted to weaken our statehood and prevent us from becoming a role model of how democracy can prevail.”
|US Vice President Mike Pence (left) and Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili attend a welcome ceremony at the airport outside Tbilisi, Georgia, 31 July 2017. Mike Pence observed NATO-Georgian military exercises during his visit. (EPA/SHAKH AIVAZOV)
South Ossetia and Abkhazia remain “total black holes of international attention,” the ambassador claimed, noting there is a vacuum of monitoring human rights. Russia, as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has vetoed every effort to resolve humanitarian issues there, he asserted.
On Aug. 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Abkhazia and met with leader of the separatist regime Raul Khadjimba, confirming Moscow’s intention to support Abkhazia’s sovereignty, security, economic development and ties with Russia. Tbilisi condemned the Aug. 8 visit, calling it a “cynical action,” while NATO spokesman Dylan White said it was “detrimental to international efforts to find a peaceful and negotiated settlement.”
“We will not recognize any attempt to change the status of Abkhazia and South Ossetia” White said in a statement.
Putin came one week after US Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Tbilisi to show support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as aspiration to join NATO. Pence denounced Russia’s “aggression” and “occupation” of Georgian territories.
|Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) meets with Abkhazian President Raul Khadjimba in Pitsunda, self-proclaimed republic of Abkhazia, August 8, 2017, marking the ninth anniversary of the Russo-Georgian War, where he confirmed Russian intention to support Abkhazia's independence and security. (EPA/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL)
Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, President Giorgi Margvelashvili and other authorities participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at a military ceremony on the outskirts of Tbilisi on Aug. 8, vowing to build “a united, strong, prosperous, democratic and truly European Georgia” that would be “a common home for Georgians, Abkhazians and South Ossetians.”
Under the auspices of the International Security Assistance Force -- a NATO-led security mission tasked with training Afghan National Security Forces in their fight against the Taliban and assisting reconstruction of the war-torn nation -- Georgia had had up to 1,600 troops fighting in Afghanistan, being the top per capita contributor as a non-NATO state.
“Our contributions have demonstrated that we are not just a receiver of security but an active provider,” he said. “We are working hard to join the EU, NATO and other Euro-Atlantic institutions. Our memberships would modernize and strengthen our defense, democracy and economy and bring them to European and NATO standards, as well as bring peace and stability to the region.”
By Joel Lee (joel@heraldcorp.com)