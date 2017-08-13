Moon to meet top US military officer amid rising tension on peninsula

President Moon Jae-in will meet with the US chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford, on Monday to discuss ways to address North Korea’s escalating military threat, South Korea’s presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Sunday.



During the talks, Moon and Dunford are expected to seek measures to counter provocations from the North, which threatened last week to fire intermediate-range ballistic missiles toward the waters near the US island Guam.



The top US general arrived in South Korea on Sunday for a two-day visit aimed at enhancing bilateral security cooperation, amid heightened tensions after North Korea threatened to create “enveloping fire” in waters near Guam. His visit to Seoul is a part of his Asian tour, including China and Japan.



US chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford. Yonhap