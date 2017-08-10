Instagram tops 10m active monthly users in Korea



Instagram was launched in Korea in December 2012. The photo-sharing app has since grown rapidly here, topping 6 million users as of March 2016. Globally, Instagram had more than 700 million monthly active users worldwide as of April 2017.



Facebook attributed Instagram’s growth in Korea to new functions such as Instagram Stories, which many celebrities use to share their stories with fans, as well as its live streaming video service Instagram Live.



The app has also grown into a key digital marketing tool for brands. Around 80 percent of Instagram users currently follow corporate brand accounts, according to the social networking company.



Instagram, a photo-sharing app owned by US social networking giant Facebook, topped 10 million users in South Korea as of this month.Facebook Korea said Thursday that the number of monthly active users on Instagram surpassed 10 million as of August. Monthly active users refer to app users who log into the app more than once per month.