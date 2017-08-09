BIFF chairman, director to leave beleaguered film fest

Jung Yong-hwa releases second solo album in Japan

Published : 2017-08-09 15:03
Updated : 2017-08-09 15:03

Jung Yong-hwa of the band CN Blue on Wednesday released “Summer Calling,” his second album in Japan.

The eight-track album marks the first time in 29 months that he has released a solo album in the country. 

Jung Yong-hwa (FCN Entertainment)


The title track “Summer Dream” is a trendy dance number that will “cool off the summer heat,’ said Jung’s agency FNC Entertainment. Jung and Japanese model Laren Tsai played lovers in a fledgling romance in the recently-released music video.

“Summer Calling” will feature four new songs including “Make You Mine” and “Life is a Party,” along with songs from Jung’s recent EP “Do Disturb.”

The EP’s lead track “That Girl” was a cheery, upbeat song featuring rapper Loco.

In commemoration of the release, the singer will kick off a tour in four Japanese cities on Aug. 22.

Jung is the leader and vocalist of CN Blue, a four-man boy band formed in 2010 that consists of Jung, Lee Jong-hyun, Kang Min-hyuk and Lee Jung-shin.


By Yoon Min-sik
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)

