K-pop singer depicts being victimized by date abuse

A teaser image of “Last Carnival” (C9 Entertainment)

Singer-songwriter Juniel recently released a teaser for the music video of her upcoming song “Last Carnival,” which depicts her personal experience as a victim of date violence.The 20-second clip features just the eyes of the 23-year-old, who slowly opens her bruised eyes and glares at the camera.Last month, CCTV footage of a man brutally assaulting his girlfriend was released via local media, sending shockwaves throughout the country.Police data shows that 8,368 people were taken into custody last year for date abuse, 449 of whom were formally charged.Juniel, who has uploaded videos and messages about the dangers of date abuse on social media, recently announced that she would release a song about the topic Monday.“I had a similar experience a long time ago and I wanted more people to be aware of this issue. So I decided to express the dangers of date violence through music,”Victims of date violence, domestic violence or sexual violence can report cases to the authorities at (02)1366. They can receive emergency consultations and request protection. Cases can also be reported to the police by calling 112.