Winner shares happiest and saddest moments

Winner (YG Entertainment)

Since debuting in 2014, Winner has had its ups and downs.“I think the happiest moment for us was our debut. It marked the moment when our dream that we had had since childhood finally came true,” the band’s leader Kang Seung-yoon told the media Friday.For Song Min-ho, it was the moment when fans told him that they were encouraged -- even “healed” -- by Winner’s music. “It was an indescribable feeling. I literally teared up,” he said.Lee Seung-hoon said he is the happiest when fans compliment the group on its work.For Kim Jin-woo, the happiest moment was the success -- though not record-smashing -- of the group’s single album “Fate Number For.” This was also linked to the toughest period of Winner’s career -- the long break the group had before the release.“If the album had not been successful, it would’ve been scary. ... I’m not that young any more (as an idol) and the long break we had before our comeback was really difficult,” he said.Kang and Song also said the long break was difficult for them, as the group did not release music during the period.Song added that making music without knowing if it would ever be released was painful.Winner released its single “Our Twenty For” at 4 p.m. Friday.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)