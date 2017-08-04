Winner‘s explains obsession with ’four‘

Kang Seung-yoon (YG Entertainment)

No. 4 was the theme for Winner’s last single album “Fate Number For,” but it appears to have stuck, as the number is plastered all over the boy band‘s new single album “Our Twenty For.”Winner’s first album in four months was to be released Friday -- Aug. 4 -- at 4 p.m., and the press conference for it was held at theater No. 4 at a local cinema.“At this point, our obsession with ‘four’ is maybe a little perverted,” said the band’s leader Kang Seung-yoon. “For the ‘Fate Number For’ project, we took it as accepting our fate (of becoming a quartet), but the term between our singles turned out to be exactly four months.”“Fate Number For” was to mark the originally five-member group’s transition to a quartet.“Our company chief (Yang Hyun-suk) pitched the idea to emphasize ‘four’ further, and here we are,” said Kang. “If it‘s possible, we’d like to emphasize four for our next record as well.”Winner was to release its single “Our Twenty For” at 4 p.m. Friday.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)