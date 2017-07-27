Kakaobank goes online, users suffer lag

Kakaobank headquarters in Bundang, Seongnam City. (Yonhap)

Kakaobank of Korea officially began operation Thursday at 7 a.m., becoming the second online-only bank to be launched in South Korea. but was met with complaints due to the server failure of the bank’s mobile app.Within eight hours after the launch, some 230,000 users had downloaded the mobile app, through which some 103,000 new bank accounts were created, according to the bank. It also drew 26 billion won ($23.3 million) in deposits and savings, while extending loans worth 14 billion won.The mobile platform-run Kakaobank allows users to make ordinary deposits and time deposits with higher interest rates, as well as take out loans with lower rates compared to traditional lenders. Its wiring service is run on the nation’s most popular messenger app Kakaotalk. The bank unveiled Sunday its commission fee for outgoing foreign wire transfers is one-tenth that of traditional commercial banks.Kakaobank’s creation stems from “a group effort to think outside the box,” said Lee Yong-woo, co-chief executive officer of the bank, at a showcase event held at Some Sevit in Seoul.“People from different backgrounds came together to challenge the common knowledge of how banks work and how technology works,” Lee said. “Each day for two years, we have been through a series of debates.”Choi Jong-ku, chairman of the Financial Services Commission, called Kakaobank a game changer.“Innovations in the banking industry will be driven by small but nimble players in the financial sector,” said the top financial policymaker. “Combined with the technology platform, Kakaobank will lay the foundation for changing the way we approach financial services.”But some users of Kakaobank said online that they experienced inconvenience, including failures to subscribe to banking services and making transactions, due to connectivity issues.Yun Ho-young, another co-CEO of Kakaobank, apologized for the trouble during the press conference, adding that its server is capable of handling a maximum of 100,000 users online.Kakaobank is based on a consortium made up of nine shareholding firms, with the Korea Investment Holdings having the largest proportion of shares at 58 percent. The bank’s de facto parent company, internet firm Kakao, and the nation’s leading bank in net profit Kookmin Bank hold 10 percent of shares each.Kakaobank gained final approval in April with paid-in capitalization of 300 billion won, 1 1/2 years after getting preliminary approval in November 2015. In May, the Korea Federation of Banks approved the entry of Kakaobank as the 22nd banking institution and second online-only bank.By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)