Lee Hyo-ri, Yeom Jung-ah to appear on JYP’s ‘Party People’

Actress Yeom Jung-ah and K-pop diva Lee Hyo-ri will be the first guests on producer and singer Park Jin-young’s upcoming talk show, SBS announced Thursday.It is the first time Park, commonly dubbed JYP, will host a talk show in the 25 years of the performer and songwriter’s career.The show is set break the traditional talk show format. Its set is staged like a club, with audience members enjoying themselves while standing in front of the stage.During the first shoot, which took place on July 10, Park himself danced on stage and asked his guests probing questions, according to reports.Lee Hyo-ri, who recently released her sixth album “Black,” talked about her process of maturing as a singer.Yeom commented that the interview felt like a fun party.The first episode of “Party People” will air via SBS on July 22 at 12:15 a.m.(doo@heraldcorp.com)