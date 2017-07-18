Kim Jee-woon’s upcoming sci-fi flick boasts stellar cast

(From left) Jung Woo-sung, Gang Dong-won, Han Hyo-joo (Herald Pop)

A star-studded cast has been confirmed for Kim Jee-woon’s upcoming film “Inlang.”Gang Dong-won, Han Hyo-joo, Jung Woo-sung, Kim Moo-yeol, Han Ye-ri and Huh Joon-ho are set to star in the director’s sci-fi flick.The film’s production company Louis Pictures announced that casting had been completed and principal photography would kick off in August.The film is a remake of the Japanese animation of the same title. It is set in a future where South and North Korea have agreed on gradual unification and terrorist groups rise in aggressive opposition.Gang will play a special agent who struggles between obligation and conscience.Meanwhile, Jung is working with director Kim for the first time in 10 years, since the 2008 fusion Western “The Good, the Bad, the Weird.”The film will open in local theaters next year.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)